Google Pixel Feature Drop Includes Automatic Call Screening, Portrait Blur, Improved Duo, More

Google Pixel is known for timely updates and unique features. This time around Google has announced a bunch of new features that will soon be available on Pixel devices. The company calls it “Feature Drop” and the list includes, automatic Call Screen, Portrait Blur, improvised memory management, more.

Google says that feature drop will happen more often and this way Pixel users will be able to get new features on their current device. With Portrait Blur you can simply turn any photos of yours into a portrait. In other words, Google users software prowess to blur the background and render a rather artistic look to your pictures.

Your phone should get better over time. Your Pixel automatically updates regularly with fixes and improvements. Now, your Pixel will also get bigger updates in new Pixel feature drops. Our first one, coming this month, includes a new way to capture portraits, easier Duo calls, and automatic call screening.

Automatic Call Screen

In a bid to tackle robocalls, Google is adding a new feature called automatic Call Screen. It will be available on Pixel 4 in the U.S and is capable of blocking spam calls. The best part is that spam calls are blocked even before it rings. Meanwhile, if the call is deemed important, then Google will add a “helpful context about who is calling and why.”

Google Duo gets new Features

The Duo apps get an array of new features. To begin with, the video calling app is now capable of centering your face in the frame with the help of a wide-angle selfie camera. The best feature is that Google Duo automatically drops the frame when some second person enters, this ensures that the focus is on the caller. Lastly, the AI is capable of fixing missing sounds and taking care of bad audio quality.

Google recently made the Recorder app available on older generation Pixel devices. It is worth noting that Pixel 3 and 3a will get the Live Caption feature while the Digital Wellbeing feature will continue to exist.