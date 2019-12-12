Google Rolls out RCS for All Users in the U.S via Messages and Carrier Update

Google had earlier announced that it will be rolling out RCS to all users in the U.S by the end of this year. The new feature is enabled via a Carrier Services update. Google has now announced that RCS is fully available in Messages for Android.

The new service is expected to replace traditional text messaging and bring new features to the table. Google has designed the standard while carriers can handle the deployment. RCS adds new features like WiFi connectivity, support large file transfers, read receipts and much more. In order to get RCS please update both Messages and Carrier Services.

Hi everyone! RCS is now available to all users in US as of Monday. Make sure to update both Messages and Carrier Services. — Sanaz (@sanazahari) December 12, 2019

The RCS also brings in real-time typing indicators and read receipts that can be disabled. Moreover, the new feature can be used to seamlessly send high-resolution videos and photos. Furthermore, RCS is designed to use SMS/MMS as a fallback and will work on both Wi-Fi or data connections.

At the beginning of the year, Google had added an RCS chat feature for anyone in the UK, France, and Mexico. They are aiming to make the feature available for everyone on Messages globally. In order to do so, Google is working with carriers and device makers. Rich Communication Service has had a sluggish start. The protocol was first formed by a group of promoters in 2007 and came under the purview of GSM in 2008. However, several factors including carrier participation held back RCS.