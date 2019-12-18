Now You Can Now Delete Assistant Commands by Saying “Hey Google, That Wasn’t for You”

Google Assistant has evolved with every update and the latest one adds yet another useful feature. Starting now, you will be able to delete accidental commands given to Google Assistant.

The option lets you delete the previous command given to Google Assistant. All you need to do is say “Hey Google, that wasn’t for you.” Once done, your last command to Google will be deleted. This option is especially useful when you want to delete the command by using your voice. For instance, you can use this while using Google Assistant in the car or in similar use cases. Furthermore, the delete command is also useful when you use Google Home and it goes off by mistake.

Google Assistant already offers similar commands. You can delete history by saying “Hey Google, delete my last conversation” or you can say “Hey Google, delete today’s activity.” These commands will help you delete history, delete activity for a day or even for an entire week.

Google has been facing flak for its privacy options. Google Assistant was in the news after contractors were found to be listening to a private conversation. That apart, Google has been criticized for lack of data privacy. In order to counter this, Google started offering an auto-delete button for Web & App Activity. Furthermore, you can also “Choose how long to keep” the activity data. Once the option is set up, Google will auto-delete the data in the background at the specified time interval.

[via Droid-Life]