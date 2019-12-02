December Security Patch Available for all Pixel Devices Except Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL

Google has released security patches for Pixel phones. The company had said that this would be the last patch for 2016 Pixels. It is worth noting that the first Pixel missed out on security patches for the last two months. That apart, Google is yet to issue a security patch for the latest Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

Lately, Google has been late when it comes to delivering patches. However, Pixel 4 and 4XL will likely get a patch in the first month of next year. In other words, the latest Pixel owners will need to wait for the December security patches.

As far as the December patch is concerned, it has fixes for 15 issues. The resolved vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical in nature. Bugs pertaining to the media framework and vulnerability that allowed a remote attacker has been fixed. It is worth noting that features that were exclusive to Pixel 4 are now available on older devices. Furthermore, the December patch arrives with support for third-party launchers, Pixel Themes and Live caption for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Plus the patch also addresses some hardware security issues on Pixel devices.

Google publishes a report titled “Year in Review.” The report mostly focusses on Android security and the steps taken to strengthen the same. The report assured that in 2018, no critical security vulnerabilities were disclosed without an update in place. This is a very important factor when security issues are disclosed without fixes, the attacks increase. In the same review, it is also mentioned that the number of security patched in Q4 2018 witnessed an 84% year-on-year increase.

Do you feel Pixel devices enjoy superlative security features as compared to the rest of Android devices? Let us know in the comments below.